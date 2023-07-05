West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. 148,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,082. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.