West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 1,797,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

