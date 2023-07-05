West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

