West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.8 %

RJF traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,282. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.11. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.