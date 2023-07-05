West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,031. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

