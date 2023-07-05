West Michigan Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 119,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.