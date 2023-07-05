West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Stock Down 20.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About West Mountain Environmental Corp.,
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Mountain Environmental Corp.,
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.