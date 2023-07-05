Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$2.02. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 14,314 shares traded.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$328.51 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

