Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$2.02. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 14,314 shares.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
