Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 1.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMVM opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

