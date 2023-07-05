Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

