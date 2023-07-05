Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $956,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

