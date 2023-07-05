Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $279.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $884.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

