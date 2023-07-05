Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

