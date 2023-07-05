Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 2,658 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

VCIT opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

