Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 11th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

WSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.