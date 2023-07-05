Whittier Trust Co. Buys 289 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CW opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $125.91 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average of $169.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.