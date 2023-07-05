Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $410.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

