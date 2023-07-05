Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.78 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

