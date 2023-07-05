Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.03 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of WD-40 worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.48. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.