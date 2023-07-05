Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

