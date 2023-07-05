Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 475,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,896 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Trustees of the Smith College boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustees of the Smith College now owns 592,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 111,720 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

