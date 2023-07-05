Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of META opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.51 and a 200 day moving average of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.