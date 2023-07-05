Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.31. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

