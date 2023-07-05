Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp
In other news, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Further Reading
