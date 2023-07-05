Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

