Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $64,803,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.3 %

BJ opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

