Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

