Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 35,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

