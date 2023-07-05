Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 250,382 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

