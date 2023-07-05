Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of DE stock opened at $406.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.81 and a 200-day moving average of $401.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

