Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

