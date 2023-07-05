Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 103 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Shares of FICO opened at $795.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $771.26 and a 200-day moving average of $700.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.