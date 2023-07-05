Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,013 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.
McKesson Stock Down 1.5 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
