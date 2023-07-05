Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,838 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

