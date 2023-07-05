WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

