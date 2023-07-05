William Blair Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KFY opened at $49.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

