William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMPN opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.89%.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

