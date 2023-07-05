Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

