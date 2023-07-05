Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 169.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up approximately 3.6% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Black Knight worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Black Knight by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 181,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,082. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

