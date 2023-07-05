Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $21.01 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,460 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 5.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned 0.17% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 214,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,032. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

