Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 3.7%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 172,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 42,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wolfden Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

