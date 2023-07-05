Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.40 Per Share

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group Price Performance

LON:WKP opened at GBX 484.40 ($6.15) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.25) and a one year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £928.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,321.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 488.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,138 ($63,634.98). In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.83), for a total transaction of £43,958.43 ($55,791.89). Also, insider Duncan Owen acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £50,138 ($63,634.98). Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workspace Group Company Profile

WKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.59) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.00) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.13).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

