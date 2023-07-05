Wrapped TRON Trading Up 4.9% This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and $429,283.05 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://tron.network/."

