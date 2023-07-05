Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on October 31st

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 446.95 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 542.68 and a beta of 0.65. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 416.55 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 498.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

