X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 74,574 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $20.12.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

