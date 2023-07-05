XDC Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $442.18 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $442.18 million and $1.48 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XDC Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,719,277 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XDC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XDC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.