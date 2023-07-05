Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNFree Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.58 and traded as low as $27.70. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1,173 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (CN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a broad, cap-weighted index that’s inclusive of all Chinese shares, regardless of their exchange listing location. CN was launched on Apr 30, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

