XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $47.71 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $388,373.80 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,356.47 or 1.00025376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0037512 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $454,245.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.