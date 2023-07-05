XYO Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $46.72 million and approximately $395,519.32 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014284 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.34 or 1.00058228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0037512 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $454,245.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

